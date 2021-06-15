Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 30.92.

OTLY opened at 27.37 on Monday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 19.99 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

