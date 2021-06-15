Observer (OBSR) Trading 55.2% Lower Over Last Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Observer has traded down 55.2% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00780138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00084441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.50 or 0.07885089 BTC.

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.