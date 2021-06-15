Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Short Interest Up 77.5% in May

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 507,600 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the May 13th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.0 days.

OYIEF remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49. Ocean Yield ASA has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Ocean Yield ASA, a vessel owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through Tankers, Container Vessels, Car Carriers, Other Shipping, Other Oil Service, FPSO, and Other segments. The company has a fleet consisting of 68 vessels, including tankers, container vessels, dry-bulk, car carriers, gas carriers, and oil service vessels.

