Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of OPI stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $669,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.