OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,608,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.76% of OFG Bancorp worth $172,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $49,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.55. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

