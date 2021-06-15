OKB (OKB) Market Capitalization Tops $884.88 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 15th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.75 or 0.00036312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $884.88 million and approximately $324.86 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00780138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00084441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.50 or 0.07885089 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

