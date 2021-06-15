Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 66 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,975. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.