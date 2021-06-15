Old North State Trust LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after buying an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after buying an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $104.36. 8,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,213. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $104.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on RY. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

