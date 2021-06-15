Old North State Trust LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Old North State Trust LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after buying an additional 1,195,985 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 85,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,118,000.

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.30. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,652. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

