Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.77. 2,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.67 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.79 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

