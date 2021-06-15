Old North State Trust LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.63. 9,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,694. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

