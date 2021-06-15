Old North State Trust LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.22.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

