Old North State Trust LLC Sells 158 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.0% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.71.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.58. 4,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

