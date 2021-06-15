Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 315.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.