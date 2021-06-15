Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.43.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.