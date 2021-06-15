Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of OLN opened at $47.94 on Friday. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Equities analysts expect that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

