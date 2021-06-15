Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. 340,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,678. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 188.21, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.39.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

