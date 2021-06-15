ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $48.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.01.

ON opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.89. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,325,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,776,000 after buying an additional 359,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

