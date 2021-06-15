OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s current price.

ONCS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.25. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 1,691,806 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $12,590,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth about $3,065,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

