OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Hits $1.94 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00064404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00790740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00085663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.50 or 0.07988230 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

