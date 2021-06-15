Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.75 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $227.63 million and approximately $31.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00784360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.45 or 0.07879373 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,999,067 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.