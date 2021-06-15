Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY remained flat at $$30.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.83.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

