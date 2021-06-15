Origin Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $8.97 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $38,669.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00166406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.67 or 0.01029747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,481.65 or 1.00286479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

