Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,065 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.00% of Orion Group worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Orion Group by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ORN opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

