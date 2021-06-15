Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Down 44.5% in May

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 13th total of 726,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:ORCC remained flat at $$14.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,320,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.88.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.
In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,085,626 shares of company stock worth $30,041,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
