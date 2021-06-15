Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Down 44.5% in May

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the May 13th total of 726,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:ORCC remained flat at $$14.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,320,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,085,626 shares of company stock worth $30,041,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

