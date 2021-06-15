Oxen Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Oxen has a total market cap of $60.96 million and approximately $130,412.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002760 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,536.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.05 or 0.06372224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.00 or 0.00444051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.05 or 0.01578970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00146198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00679622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.28 or 0.00429948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006227 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,479,407 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.