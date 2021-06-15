Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

