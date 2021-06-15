PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

MPGPF stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

