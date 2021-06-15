Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.