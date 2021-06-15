Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $367.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

