Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 87,775 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1,392.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,775 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

