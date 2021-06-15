Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

