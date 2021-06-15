Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $114.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.02.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.