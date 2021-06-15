Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2,198.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Barclays lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

SAFM stock opened at $166.11 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $177.48. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.