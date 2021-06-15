Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94,859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Enova International worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enova International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enova International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enova International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.39 million. Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,335. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

