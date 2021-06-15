Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,266 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

