Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,306 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.45 and a one year high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

