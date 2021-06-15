Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 3,051,366 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $12,235,977.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $227,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $157,317.00.

On Monday, June 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $345,501.94.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $22,671.00.

Shares of PANL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 11,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,525. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.