Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the May 13th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 3.84. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

