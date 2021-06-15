ParkinGo Price Hits $0.0633 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 0% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $485.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,007.44 or 0.99916170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00065391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002432 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

