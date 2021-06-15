Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.74. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $866.60 million, a P/E ratio of 228.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

