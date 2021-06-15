Paula Baker Sells 47,837 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $1,282,509.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,820.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 3,807,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $71,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

