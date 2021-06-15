PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $273.45. The stock had a trading volume of 235,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.62. The company has a market cap of $321.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.22 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

