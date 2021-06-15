Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $19.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,688,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,432,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.