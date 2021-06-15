Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $66.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

