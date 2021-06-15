Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Capitalization Achieves $207.19 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.51 or 0.00023517 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $207.19 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.35 or 0.00797443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00084517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.39 or 0.08021246 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

PERP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.