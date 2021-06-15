Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $28.05

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $27.10. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 175,656 shares.
Several analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
