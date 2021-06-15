Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Down to $28.05

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $27.10. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 175,656 shares.

Several analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

