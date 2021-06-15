PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 9.40% of PetIQ worth $95,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 483,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PetIQ by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,831 shares of company stock worth $6,581,165 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

