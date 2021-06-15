Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NYSE PM opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.