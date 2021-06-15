Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of PM opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

